Officers are looking to identify witnesses to an incident on board a ScotRail train where sectarian music was played.

The incident happened on the 4.27pm ScotRail service between Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street on Wednesday, 19 July.

The train was travelling between Perth and Stirling and a man, who was sat in coach B, started playing the music on his phone. The incident occurred around 6.14pm to 6.44pm.

The person playing the music is described as a white man, in his twenties, approximately 5ft 9 ins of slim build. He was wearing jeans and a green/yellow t-shirt.

Officers are looking to speak with anyone who knows someone that matches that description. Likewise, if you were on this service, and witnessed a man playing sectarian music, please get in touch.

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 132 of 19/07/2017. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.