Sectarian bigot punched man in Tayport chip shop in row over Scotch egg

A bigot who dished out sectarian abuse at a chip shop before punching a customer has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

James Martin saw red at the Silvery Tay, High Street, Newport-on-Tay, on March 17 when another customer, Nigel McElfatrick, asked staff if they could heat up a cold Scotch egg he bought from the nearby Co-op.

Martin, 41, of the town’s Vincent Street, intervened and made a sectarian slur about the Co-op worker who sold the egg. He then punched Mr McElfatrick and a fight ensued.

He previously pleaded guilty to the assault and behaving abusively.

Sheriff Tom Hughes sentenced him to 200 hours of unpaid work and two years supervision.