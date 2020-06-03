Secret to old age could be a can of Irn-Bru says 106-year-old from Dundee

A can of Irn-Bru a day could be the secret to old age according to one Dundonian celebrating her 106th birthday.

Elsie McAllister celebrated her big day on Tuesday, with a tea party and a can of her favourite drink at Turriff House Residential Home, where she has stayed for the last few years.

The centenarian grew up in the Hilltown before moving briefly to Wisbech in England.

She then returned to Dundee to take care of her mum and dad.

Great-niece Deborah Anderson said: “She’s done really well. She grew up in the Hilltown, she was one of seven children and is the only one left of the seven.

“She moved to England for a while in her younger years, she never married or had any children.”

Elsie worked at Lomax & Smith but spent much of her adult life looking after her mother.

“She loved dancing, she would be at the Palais all the time,” Deborah said.

“She keeps herself to herself, but she can be quite a character as well.”

Staff at Turriff House threw Elsie a tea party but sadly, due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, her family were unable to attend.

However, Deborah was able to drop off some flowers and they got to see her through the window.

Deborah said: “They had a wee party for her and made her a birthday cake. She loves her Irn-Bru so they made her an Irn-Bru birthday cake.

“For about 20 years she used to say she didn’t want to get to 100. She has lived through the Spanish flu, now Covid-19.

“We say her secret is never being married, never having any kids and especially her Irn-Bru.

“We’d like to say thank you to all the staff at Turriff House for everything. We really appreciate how they made a special day of her birthday – especially this year while on lockdown.”

Fellow residents of the home also made Elsie some cards and she received her annual card from the Queen.

Elsie said although she wasn’t sure what the secret to living so long was, it could be her love of the fizzy juice.

She said: “There must be other people who have lived to 106.”

Speaking about dancing at the Palais, she added: “It was always a very good night out.”

Angela Kerr, senior carer at Turriff House, said: “Elsie may be small in stature but she has a big heart, she always looks on the bright side of life.

“During Covid she has missed her weekly visits from her family, but you are never too old to learn new things, as at 106 she has embraced modern technology and uses video messaging to keep in touch with her loved ones. A true inspiration to us all.

“When you ask Elsie what her secret to a long and healthy life is, she just laughs and says I don’t know, but we are putting it down to her sense of humour, her mischievous nature and possibly the two cans of Irn-Bru that she drinks every day.”