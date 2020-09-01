Secondary schools give pupils top marks for masks after first day of new rule

Secondary schools across Tayside and Fife have praised pupils for adapting to the new requirement for face masks.

Pupils must wear face coverings in communal areas of secondary schools where distancing is difficult, including corridors and toilets.

Schools voiced their pride in how young people had responded to the rule, which came into force on Monday.

Harris Academy head teacher Barry Millar said: “They have been absolutely fantastic, genuinely fantastic.

“We gave a presentation across all the classrooms on Friday about why we have to wear face masks. One of our school values is respect so we have brought it around respect for others.

“The young people have really embraced that.”

Other schools took to social media to give pupils a pat on the back for their response to Scottish Government obligatory guidance issued last week, stating they must wear coverings in confined areas of secondary schools and on school transport from August 31.

Perth Academy was among those to highlight responsible behaviour.

It Tweeted: “A huge thank you to all of our pupils who came prepared and lived out our school value of respect.”

Another Dundee secondary, Baldragon Academy was equally pleased with pupils’ response.

Head teacher Hugh McAninch said: “A huge thank you to the many young people who lived our school values of respect and responsibility by wearing a face covering when moving around Baldragon Academy today.”

Crieff Academy’s pupils and staff were congratulated by John Donnelly, leader of Strathearn Community Campus.

He said: “Another really responsible and respectful reaction to change, very well done.”

In Fife, Levenmouth Academy issued masks to all its pupils, to ensure everyone had equal access to face coverings regardless of their circumstances.

Viewforth High School, in Kirkcaldy, set an example nationwide with pupils and head teacher Lisa Moore appearing live to talk about the new rule on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Kirkcaldy High School told its pupil population “well done”.

Lochgelly High School said the same, and reminded those using school buses that the rule also applies while travelling to and from school.

A photograph of prefects “setting a great example” for their peers was posted by St Andrews RC High School, in Kirkcaldy.

It was junior pupils adapting to high school life as well as wearing masks who led by example at Waid Academy, in Anstruther.

The school Tweeted: “Our new S1 have been really good at wearing their face masks this morning and we are so proud of them.”

Pupils are able to remove masks once seated in classrooms.

Those with health conditions which preclude them from wearing face coverings are exempt from the requirement.

Schools have also been told pupils should not be should not be excluded from school if they do not wear a face covering.

However, a local branch of the EIS teachers’ union has called for a clear message to be sent to those disregard the rule.

The requirement for masks on school transport includes primary school children from the age of five.