Secondary school teachers reject new education structure in Dundee

Secondary teachers in Dundee have overwhemingly rejected a switch to a faculty structure in the city’s schools.

The Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) conducted a ballot of its members in Dundee on the plans by Dundee City Council to move to the new system.

If introduced, principal teaching posts for individual subjects would be abolished and replaced with roles with responsibility for several subjects at once.

More than 60% of Dundee SSTA members responded within a week, with more than 95% saying they do not support the move and 95% claiming it will not raise attainment.

The council said the move will save money and bring Dundee schools into line with others across Scotland.

However, Seamus Searson, general secretary of the SSTA, said it was a “crude” attempt at simplifying how schools operate.

He added: “This sort of policy has increased teacher disillusionment within the profession in terms of reduced career opportunities, increased workload and teachers’ perceived lack of value. It is no wonder we have a severe problem with teacher retention and recruitment.”

Stewart Hunter, children and family services convener, said he could “fully respect” the concerns.

But he added: “Faculties are just part of a series of measures that we are implementing to improve our results in secondary schools. Our young people deserve nothing less.”