News / Local / Perthshire

Second teenager arrested in connection with Loch Leven bird hide blaze

by Sean O'Neil
February 26, 2021, 1:00 pm
© Supplied by NatureScotPost Thumbnail

A second teenager has been charged in connection with a fire at a bird hide at Loch Leven.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested over a deliberate fire at the nature reserve on Thursday February 18.

He was charged and released from custody and will appear at court at a later date.

Teenage boy arrested in connection with Loch Leven bird hide blaze after contacting reserve

Last week, a 14-year-old boy was also arrested and charged in connection with the blaze.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are satisfied that no other persons were involved.”