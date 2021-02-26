Second teenager arrested in connection with Loch Leven bird hide blaze

A second teenager has been charged in connection with a fire at a bird hide at Loch Leven.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested over a deliberate fire at the nature reserve on Thursday February 18.

He was charged and released from custody and will appear at court at a later date.

Last week, a 14-year-old boy was also arrested and charged in connection with the blaze.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are satisfied that no other persons were involved.”