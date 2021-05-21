Second Seagreen wind farm transformer to hit the road in Dundee to Angus Saturday switch convoy

The second of three police-escorted transformer convoys for the Angus substation site of Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm will be on the road this weekend.

Developers Seagreen have warned drivers that the abnormal load operation from Dundee port to Tealing will now run on Saturday.

It was originally scheduled to take go ahead on Sunday.

The wind farm will be sited more than 16 miles off the Angus coast.

At 1,075 megawatts it will be Scotland’s largest offshore array, capable of powering around 1.6 million homes.

Electricity generated by its 114 turbines is to be transmitted via subsea cables to a landfall point at Carnoustie where works are currently underway.

Once ashore, the power will then be transferred via underground cables around 12 miles through three cable circuits to the substation at Tealing, near the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen trunk road.

Successful delivery

The first transformer was delivered in a successful operation at the end of last month.

The second is due to leave the port around 3pm on Saturday, arriving at Tealing between 4.30 and 5pm.

Last month’s operation drew interest from residents and drivers as the giant load mad its way along the Kingsway and onto the A90 into Angus.

Company thanks

Seagreen Wind Energy onshore project manager, Steven Reid said: “Again, we’d like to thank drivers and residents for their patience while this delivery takes place.

“Public safety is paramount.

“In co-operation with Police Scotland, our team will do their very best to keep any disruption to a minimum.”

The transport will consist of a Trojan tractor unit with a support vehicle in front and behind.

A police escort will accompany the vehicles up to the turn off from the A90 into the site.

A further final transformer delivery is expected to take place on Sunday July 4, but may be subject to change.