A second person has died in Scotland from coronavirus – as the Scottish Government confirm that the number of positive cases has risen by 24.

The latest daily figures showed that 195 people across the country have now contracted Covid-19.

There are now 20 confirmed cases in Tayside.

The number of Fife cases has not changed.

The Scottish Government said that of the 5,246 tests carried out in Scotland a total of 5,051 tests were negative.

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: