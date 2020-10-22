Second pupil tests positive for coronavirus at Harris Academy

A second pupil has tested positive for coronavirus at Harris Academy.

The case, in an S3 pupil, is not linked to the case involving a sixth year pupil announced on Wednesday.

Close contacts of the affected pupil have been notified and haven told to enter isolation.

A letter to parents and carers from head teacher Barry Millar said: “A second, single case of confirmed Covid-19 has been reported in a person who attends Harris Academy, this time in S3.

“This case is not in any way linked to yesterday’s case. The close contacts of this person have been identified by the Health Protection Team (HPT) at NHS Tayside and must now enter isolation.

“This is a precaution. This isolation is from the date of last contact Monday October 19 2020 for 14 days.

“Therefore, these close contacts can return to school on Monday November 2 2020 or Tuesday November 3 dependant on the last contact with the young person in question. You will already have been notified if your child is a close contact.

“This letter is for the wider community to keep you informed. Please be reassured that if you have not been contacted individually, your child has not been identified as a contact of the case, and they can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal.”

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said, “NHS Tayside’s Health Protection Team is aware of a small number of cases of Covid-19 in pupils linked to St John’s RC School and Harris Academy in Dundee.

“All close contacts have been identified and have been advised to self-isolate. There is no evidence of school transmission. The Head Teachers have been in contact with parents.

“The Health Protection Team is also aware of individual cases at Baldragon Academy and Craigie High School in Dundee. Close contacts are being identified and are being advised to self isolate.

“Parents of the wider school population in all four schools have been reassured that if they have not been contacted individually, their child has not been identified as a contact of the cases. They can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal.

“The schools all remain open.”

Anyone with concerns or questions can contact the Health Protection Team on 01382 596976 /987.