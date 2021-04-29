Second phase of 700-house plan in Scone submitted to council

The second phase of a 700-house development in Scone has been submitted for approval to Perth and Kinross Council.

The application, from Perth-based A and J Stephens, details plans to construct 58 new homes on the H29 North Scone site.

It was first submitted to the council on April 9.

More than 160 documents were included in the application, including designs for a play area, an archaeological report, a drainage and flood assessment and a beaver management plan.

The development is the latest phase of a controversial plan to dramatically expand the Perthshire town.

The first phase, which attracted more that 40 complaints, was approved by councillors in August 2019 following a knife edge vote.

Vision and design statement

In a design and access statement submitted with the application, the developers wrote: “A&J Stephen Ltd has a long and successful association with Scone.

“The company has delivered new homes within Scone in each of the last seven decades.

“It is estimated that around 40% of the households in Scone live in a Stephen home.

“The involvement is not limited to residential development.

“The company converted and extended a large house to create the Balformo Hotel which was owned and operated by the company for many years before being sold and renamed to become the Wheel Inn.

“A&J Stephen’s long association with Scone has not only shaped the village but has helped it become one of the most desirable locations to live in Perthshire.”

The developers claim their vision is to “create a high quality sustainable mixed use neighbourhood to the north of Scone, contained within an existing woodland setting.”

“High quality design, a legible environment and townscape cohesion will be achieved through applying core design principles throughout the whole development area.

“Located on the edge of Scone, the vision seeks to ensure integration through physical accessibility and the design and layout of the new houses, open spaces, footpaths and streets.

“The aim of the masterplan is to create a place which residents can be proud to call home.”