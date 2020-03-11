Second person in Tayside tests positive for coronavirus

A second person from Tayside has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Scottish Government has confirmed that 36 people in Scotland have now tested positive for the virus.

The latest daily figures showed that of the 2,316 tests carried out in Scotland a total of 2,280 tests were negative for the disease.

A new case has been identified in Tayside, along with three new cases in Glasgow, two in Ayrshire, one in Lothian and one in Lanarkshire.

Two new cases have also been identified in the Borders.

The news comes 10 days after the announcement that an individual from Arbroath had been diagnosed with Covid-19 after returning from a recent trip to Italy.