News / Dundee Lee Small: Second person arrested and charged in connection with death of Dundee man By Steven Rae September 12, 2021, 2:56 pm Updated: September 12, 2021, 3:12 pm Lee Small. A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Dundee man Lee Small. Lee Small was allegedly punched repeatedly before being stabbed in the neck in the Douglas area of the city on September 8. Mr Small, 40, was found near his home on Ballindean Terrace but died after suffering serious injuries.