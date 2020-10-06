Second member of staff tests positive for coronavirus at Dundee nursery

A second member of staff at a council-run nursery in Dundee has tested positive for coronavirus.

NHS Tayside confirmed the second case at Jessie Porter Nursery in a statement issued on Tuesday evening.

It follows on from the health board’s initial announcement at the weekend, which confirmed a positive case had been recorded.

The nursery, on Harestone Road, is closed for public holidays this week.

Close contacts have been advised to self-isolate but health chiefs have delivered an assurance to families who have not already been contacted in connection with the cases that they can continue other activities.

Dr Ellie Hothersall, consultant in public health medicine, said: “NHS Tayside, Dundee City Council and partners have been working closely to investigate this case.

“This means that there are two positive adult cases at the nursery.

“All close contacts of both cases have been identified have been advised to self-isolate. Those staff and children identified as close contacts are to self-isolate for the appropriate period.

“I would like to thank everyone who has been self-isolating and I would also like to reassure parents that if you have not been contacted individually this means that your child has not been identified as a contact at the nursery, and they can undertake other activities as normal.

“It is very important that all close contacts identified remain at home and that they do not mix with any other households.”