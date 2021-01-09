Dundee United vs St Johnstone to undergo SECOND pitch inspection with game at Tannadice under threat

Dundee United’s home Premiership match against St Johnstone will undergo a second pitch inspection.

The Tannadice surface was checked at noon and the decision was made to have a further look at 1.30 pm.

UPDATE: There will be a further inspection at 1.30pm due to an area of the pitch thawing slower than the rest. — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 9, 2021

The club wrote on Twitter: “UPDATE: There will be a further inspection at 1.30pm due to an area of the pitch thawing slower than the rest.”

United, who have undersoil heating, put out a statement this morning saying that “heavy overnight frost” had prompted the first inspection.

After heavy overnight frost there will be a pitch inspection at 12 noon ahead of our game at home to St Johnstone. — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 9, 2021

The weather has claimed several matches in the Scottish Cup this weekend, including Arbroath vs Falkirk, Stirling Albion vs Raith Rovers, Morton vs Dunfermline and Montrose’s visit to Nairn County.