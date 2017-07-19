Second incident this morning causes delays on key Tayside route

Motorists on the A9 near Perth are being told to expect delays due to a hazard on the road.

Traffic Scotland has tweeted that all lanes are restricted southbound for up to 30 minutes between the M90 at the Broxen roundbaout and the B9112.

M90 Broxden – B9112 – Hazard, All lanes restricted Southbound for up to 30 minutes https://t.co/SdylwAYbCi #TSIncident. Thx #trafficscotla… — trafficjamnetwork (@trafficjamnet) July 19, 2017

The incident follows a nearby closure three hours earlier on the A9 between Inveralmond and the A85.

A9 Inveralmond – A85 – Closure, All lanes closed in both directions for more than an hour #TSIncident has been cleared. #TSIncident — A9 Road (@a9road) July 19, 2017

All lanes were closed in both directions for more than an hour.