Emergency services were back on the banks of the Tay for a second full day as the search for a missing man continued yesterday.

A major search was launched at about 9pm on Monday after a man was spotted in the water near the Queen’s Bridge in Perth.

The operation continued throughout yesterday but, so far, nothing has been found. The man is believed to be missing 20-year-old Iain Guthrie, who has been described by police as “vulnerable”.

Services including the coastguard and firefighters met at 8.30am today in South Inch car park to coordinate the search effort.

Officers from Police Scotland are leading the operation.

A spokesman for the coastguard said a crew of five people, made up of staff from Montrose and St Andrews, would be assisting the search today, with a focus on the banks of the river.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews were also assisting.

A total of nine units from Dundee, Coupar Angus, Perth and elsewhere joined in the effort yesterday, as well as specialist water rescue crew and the command support unit from Dundee.

A coastguard helicopter spent Monday night and most of yesterday scouring the water between Newburgh and Perth.

Mr Guthrie was reported missing shortly after 9pm on Monday.

His mother, Louise Guthrie, spoke of her worry in not knowing where her son was, saying it was “unusual” for him not to tell people of his whereabouts.

She said: “It’s possible it’s him.

“Someone was seen going into the water at the time he went missing, and he’s not told anyone where he’s gone.

“He usually tells people where he’s gone.

“It’s a very distressing time right now.

“It’s likely (it’s Iain) but we’ll have to wait to see.”

Iain, who studied at Perth’s Butterstone School, is described as being about 5 feet 9 inches, of slim build with short black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen in Dundee Road, Perth, at about 8.50pm he was wearing a dark green fleece top, dark blue jeans and dark coloured walking shoes.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101.