Energy-storing ‘battery pack’ facility proposed for Dundee could boost city’s green credentials

Proposals have been unveiled for scores of giant battery packs to be installed to help power Dundee.

The application, submitted by Huddersfield-based company Gigabox Developments Ltd, would consist of 50 containers at the Technology Park om South Road, close to the Balgarthno Stone Circle.

The facility will provide “electrical energy storage” and will contribute towards the Scottish Government’s strategy to “decarbonise” and “safeguard” the electrical supply.

The batteries packs would be housed in steel shipping containers and would work by drawing power from the electricity grid, storing it and then releasing it back to the grid as required.

In its supporting statement, the firm has said these types of facilities will become commonplace in the UK over the next decade, as the country moves away from carbon energy.

The proposed site for the second battery facility in Dundee is currently vacant, and is owned by property investment business, Paddy Estates Ltd .

The units would have an operating life of up to 30 years, after which they would then be removed and the site would be cleared and restored.

A report in support of the application claims the South Road facility would create local jobs during its construction, operation and maintenance.

The site would be guarded by perimeter fencing as well as an alarm and CCTV system to prevent unauthorised access.

However, the developer has stressed the security cameras would avoid any surveillance of the adjacent residential properties.

A previous application from the same developers was lodged with the local authority late last year and outlined plans to construct a similar facility at the Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

It detailed how the facility would provide a cache of up to 50 megawatts of power on tap – enough to supply up to 100,000 homes for an hour.

The application was subsequently approved by Dundee City Council in March of this year.