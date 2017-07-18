Pet owners have been urged to take extra care after a second cat in Dundee is believed to have been poisoned in recent days.

Last week, the Tele reported that Pumba was thought to have been deliberately poisoned with anti-freeze or rat poison in Buttars Road earlier in the week.

When he was found, Pumba suffered four seizures and had to be taken to a vet. It’s understood he’s currently back home recovering.

Now, another cat is suspected to have been poisoned on purpose.

An undercover inspector from the Scottish SPCA special investigations unit said: “Inquiries are ongoing to determine if these cats have been deliberately poisoned.

“Owners whose cats appear unwell should seek immediate veterinary treatment, as early detection offers the best chance of survival.”

Rebecca Ashman, vet at PDSA’s Pet Aid hospital in Hawkhill, said: “If you suspect your pet has come into contact with a toxic substance, you should contact your vet immediately for advice.

“If you suspect the poisoning may be malicious, contact the Scottish SPCA and the police.

“Signs of poisoning are varied and can include severe vomiting, lack of appetite, diarrhoea, increased thirst, poor coordination and increased respiratory rate.

“In serious cases, convulsions and coma may occur and, sadly, cases of poisoning can be fatal.”

Anyone with information that may assist inquiries is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999999.