Second date added to Michael Buble’s tour in Aberdeen due to phenomenal demand

Michael Buble has added a second night at P&J Live after all 10,000 tickets for the first date sold out within minutes.

Due to such an unprecedented demand for pre-sale tickets yesterday for Buble’s show – on Wednesday November 27 – a second night was immediately added.

And P&J Live bosses expect the extra show on Thursday November 28 will be snapped up, too, with tickets going on sale at 9.15am today.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing for P&J Live, said: “When the pre-sale opened yesterday, it was quite clear tickets were going to be selling out within minutes, even though this is the biggest show ever staged in the north-east.

“As a result of that, the decision was made with the promoters to put on a second night to ensure as many fans of Michael as possible would have the chance to see him perform at P&J Live.

“We have never seen demand like this for a show in the north-east, with 10,000 tickets being sold in minutes. It just reinforces how popular Michael is and what a great venue P&J Live is for him and other world-class acts like him.”

Louise added that the venue anticipates today’s sale will also sell out.

“A double sell-out this early in the life of P&J would be fantastic news,” she said. “We are delighted to be able to offer this second night so soon, so his thousands of fans will not be disappointed.”

P&J Live is around an hour drive from Dundee as a result of the new Aberdeen bypass (AWPR), and is easily accessible by train.

Louise said the atmosphere on both nights would be brilliant and Michael’s fans would be in for an extremely special evening.

She added: “It’s fantastic to see P&J Live establish itself on the UK stage as a major arena venue so soon, and we look forward to welcoming many more acts with the global stature of Michael.”

Louise said she had previously described attracting Michael Buble as a “game-changer” for the £333 million P&J Live and for the city.

“Not only will it bring in big acts to entertain the people of the north-east and further afield, the tourist spend it will bring to the region will be, without doubt, a major boost.”

The show, An Evening With Michael Buble, was only announced a week ago, after his other UK stadium concerts sold out.

It will see the star perform with his 32-piece band in what is being described as “no better way to welcome in the festive season”.

The concert will see the Canadian singer showcase his trademark velvety vocals, smooth moves and charisma, performing some of the best-known songs in the world from easy listening to jazz, show tunes to swing.

Michael, who has already completed five sell-out world tours, won four Grammy Awards and sold more than 60 million records, is described as one of the best entertainers in the world.

He is acclaimed for the way he connects with his audience, creating an intimate atmosphere with fans who he calls his “family”.

For tickets, go to: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/michael-buble-tickets/artist/869115