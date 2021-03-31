Second Covid-19 outbreak at St Andrews University in two weeks leaves almost 100 students self-isolating

An outbreak of coronavirus linked to a group of friends at the University of St Andrews has left 95 students self-isolating.

A total of 15 students at the university have tested positive for Covid-19, the second flare-up of the virus reported in the past two weeks, with a further 80 people now self-isolating.

In an email sent to all students, University Principle and Vice-Chancellor Sally Mapstone said the current outbreak was thought to be linked to an “indoor gathering”.

The letter also states: “I know that many of you will be disappointed, after everything we have been through and how hard the majority of you have worked to keep Covid-19 levels in St Andrews very low, that we are in this position again because a small number of people ignored the rules which apply to all of us.

“None of us wants this to be the pattern for the remainder of the semester. Please think very seriously about your responsibilities to your friends and this community, and be aware of the seriously disruptive effects that just one case of Covid-19 can cause.”

The correspondence goes on to state that anyone with “concerns about the behaviour of individuals or groups” can report them anonymously to university staff.

The latest outbreak comes just two weeks after a “sudden and significant” outbreak of coronavirus within the university’s student population.

Eleven students living in four halls of residence and private accommodation in the town tested positive for the virus, while more than 40 others were understood to be self-isolating after the flare-up, reported on March 17.

A spokesman confirmed the latest outbreak, and said updates on the situation would be posted on the university’s website.

He said: “Over the past weekend, 15 students tested positive for Covid-19.

“These new cases are separate from the outbreak which we experienced two weeks ago and affects students primarily from one hall of residence, and private accommodation.

“The infection is limited to a particular friendship group.

“A further 80 students are in self-isolation, and our rapid response team has, as usual, moved very quickly, to limit the risks of further transmission.

“There have been no new student cases reported since the weekend.

“We have made all our students and staff aware of this flare-up in infections, and asked our students to consider the seriously disruptive effects that just one case can cause.

“We will of course continue to publish our weekly Covid-19 updates on the home page of the university website.”

NHS Fife was approached for comment.