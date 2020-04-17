Second court appearance for man accused of stealing greeting cards and having a knife in the Wellgate

A 43-year-old man has been remanded custody over claims that he was caught with a knife and stealing greetings cards from a Home Bargains store.

Mark Warren, of Adamson Court, is accused of being in possession of a knife inside the Wellgate shop on March 31.

It is also alleged that he stole chocolate and greeting cards from the store.

Warren allegedly committed the offences while subject to a bail order from Dundee Sheriff Court.

When making a second appearance on petition from custody, Warren continued to make no plea in connection with the allegations.

Sheriff Tom Hughes fully committed Warren for trial and remanded him in custody.