Second court appearance for man accused of raping woman in Dundee

A 31-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial over claims he raped a woman in Dundee.

Sean McGowan is accused of attacking the woman at an address in the city on February 27.

McGowan appeared in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court from custody for a second time where he continued to make no plea in connection with the allegation.

Prosecutors allege that he assaulted the woman by tying her wrists and ankles with cable ties before removing her clothing.

It is thereafter alleged that McGowan, of Colinton Place, raped the woman which caused her to suffer severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.

When appearing before Sheriff John Rafferty, McGowan was fully committed for trial and remanded in custody.