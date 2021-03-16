Second Angus councillor quits ruling group after colleague is ‘isolated and shouted down’

A second Angus councillor has walked away from the council’s ruling group citing serious concerns about the “unhealthy culture” at the top of the organisation.

Monifieth and Sidlaw councillor Ben Lawrie, Liberal Democrat, resigned from the Angus Council administration on Tuesday.

Arbroath East and Lunan councillor Lois Speed, Independent, announced her decision to leave the ruling group on Monday with immediate effect.

Her statement suggested she could no longer tolerate the “unhealthy culture” among her senior administration colleagues.

Councillor Lawrie, a mental health campaigner and his party’s candidate for Angus South in the upcoming Scottish Parliament elections, said: “Cllr Speed felt isolated and shouted down for standing up for what she believes in.”

He issued a statement explaining his decision in full.

He said: “It is with regret that I have handed in my resignation as a member of the Angus Council administration.

“Having read Cllr Speed’s resignation and reflected on the concerns she has raised, I believe there were times when Cllr Speed felt isolated and shouted down for standing up for what she believes in, often disproportionately when compared with the treatment of other elected members.”

He said he valued cross party cooperation and working with people of different views on areas of common interest.

“However, if Cllr Speed believes there is an unhealthy culture in the administration to the extent that she can no longer participate, then that that is not a culture or an administration that I can be a part of.

“I will continue to represent my constituents in Monifieth and Sidlaw and will work constructively with other elected members to achieve our shared aims.”

Administration leader councillor David Fairweather, Independent, said previously he didn’t know what councillor Speed was referring to when she described an “unhealthy culture.”

He added: “We have always worked together. As a group we have always worked well together.

“It’s not easy when you have independent and party members in the coalition.”

Mr Fairweather has been approached for further comment on councillor Lawrie’s resignation from his team.

More to follow