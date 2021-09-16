Seawater at Monifieth and Broughty Ferry now safe for bathing after sewage leak

Environment chiefs have confirmed the seawater at Monifieth and Broughty Ferry is now safe for bathing after a sewage leak.

Signs advising against going into the water were installed in the area last week.

The water was polluted when a sewage pipe burst at Tayview Caravan Park, near the mouth of the Dighty Burn.

The issue came to light on September 9, about a week after the lifeguard season ended at Broughty Ferry and just 24 hours after one of the hottest September days ever recorded in Scotland.

E. coli samples taken by Sepa

Some bathers have returned to the water this week at the popular swimming zone along from Broughty Castle.

However, signs warning against going in the water remained at the site on Wednesday – despite confirmation that the area was no longer contaminated.

A spokesperson for the environment watchdog Sepa said: “After allowing several days for any pollution to disperse following a burst sewer pipe in Monifieth, we removed the pollution warning from our electronic sign at Monifieth from Sunday morning.

“While we are not responsible for any signage at Broughty Ferry, we have contacted the local authority to advise that warnings be removed.”

The spokesperson says the latest samples for E. coli and intestinal enterococci show the water is safe.

He added: “As a precautionary measure we plan to sample the water quality [again] but as the pollution has been stopped at source we fully expect the water quality to have returned to normal.

“Anyone who is concerned about a potential pollution incident or any issues which may impact on the water quality can report it using our 24-hour pollution reporting service. This can be done through our online form.”

Signs warning against swimming to be removed

Scottish Water, which dealt with the sewage leak at its source, say the pipe was fixed in the evening on September 9.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise to customers in Monifieth for the discharge of waste water via an outfall to the sea, which was necessary last week while an emergency repair was completed on part of the town’s sewer network.

“The repair was completed and the sewer network returned to normal operation at around 5.30pm on September 9.

“On a precautionary basis, we understand that Sepa maintain advice against swimming and paddling for 48 hours after an incident of this kind is resolved.

“There should not be any continuing impact on water quality at Monifieth and people can return to using the bathing water as normal.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Following last week’s incident, in consultation with Sepa, the water has been deemed safe to bathe in again and therefore the signage at the location will be removed.”