Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Seawater at Monifieth and Broughty Ferry now safe for bathing after sewage leak

By Jake Keith
September 16, 2021, 7:43 am
Signs at Broughty Ferry beach warned against swimming after the sewage leak.
Signs at Broughty Ferry beach warned against swimming after the sewage leak.

Environment chiefs have confirmed the seawater at Monifieth and Broughty Ferry is now safe for bathing after a sewage leak.

Signs advising against going into the water were installed in the area last week.

The water was polluted when a sewage pipe burst at Tayview Caravan Park, near the mouth of the Dighty Burn.

The issue came to light on September 9, about a week after the lifeguard season ended at Broughty Ferry and just 24 hours after one of the hottest September days ever recorded in Scotland.

E. coli samples taken by Sepa

Some bathers have returned to the water this week at the popular swimming zone along from Broughty Castle.

However, signs warning against going in the water remained at the site on Wednesday – despite confirmation that the area was no longer contaminated.

A spokesperson for the environment watchdog Sepa said: “After allowing several days for any pollution to disperse following a burst sewer pipe in Monifieth, we removed the pollution warning from our electronic sign at Monifieth from Sunday morning.

A sign at Broughty Ferry beach on Wednesday.

“While we are not responsible for any signage at Broughty Ferry, we have contacted the local authority to advise that warnings be removed.”

The spokesperson says the latest samples for E. coli and intestinal enterococci show the water is safe.

He added: “As a precautionary measure we plan to sample the water quality [again] but as the pollution has been stopped at source we fully expect the water quality to have returned to normal.

“Anyone who is concerned about a potential pollution incident or any issues which may impact on the water quality can report it using our 24-hour pollution reporting service. This can be done through our online form.”

Signs warning against swimming to be removed

Scottish Water, which dealt with the sewage leak at its source, say the pipe was fixed in the evening on September 9.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise to customers in Monifieth for the discharge of waste water via an outfall to the sea, which was necessary last week while an emergency repair was completed on part of the town’s sewer network.

“The repair was completed and the sewer network returned to normal operation at around 5.30pm on September 9.

“On a precautionary basis, we understand that Sepa maintain advice against swimming and paddling for 48 hours after an incident of this kind is resolved.

“There should not be any continuing impact on water quality at Monifieth and people can return to using the bathing water as normal.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Following last week’s incident, in consultation with Sepa, the water has been deemed safe to bathe in again and therefore the signage at the location will be removed.”