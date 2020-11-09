Searches continue for missing Dundee OAP with sniffer dogs hunting for clues

Searches are continuing this morning for missing OAP Jack Greenway, last seen in Dundee on Saturday night.

Police using sniffer dogs were seen scouring the Esplanade in Broughty Ferry at around 10.30am.

The 77-year-old was last seen late on Saturday when he left his home on the Esplanade wearing only pyjamas.

A full scale search was launched hours later, involving a coastguard helicopter, land crews, the Broughty Ferry lifeboat. and Police Scotland.

Officers have also been speaking to neighbours of the former Menzieshill High School geography teacher.

© DC Thomson

A senior police officer at the scene said the hunt was continuing and a dog was being used to help officer in their hunt for the missing man.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said he had joined the search for Mr Greenway on Sunday.

Mr Duncan said: “Everyone is very concerned about Mr Greenway.

“I joined the search on Sunday and went along the beach. I spoke with police officers and suggested places to look.

“Mr Greenway was frequently on the beach and taken part in many clean-ups over the years.

“This is a very worrying time for Mr Greenway’s family and my thoughts are with them.

“I hope that Mr Greenway is discovered safe and well in the very near future.”