An appeal has been issued after two cats – a father and son – plunged from a third-floor window in Abbotsford Place in Dundee’s West End.

Frankie and Frostie either jumped or fell from their home on Sunday night.

After news of their disappearance was circulated on Facebook page Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus, Frostie, the dad, returned home safe without injury.

But Frostie, his son, remains missing.

He is not chipped and has not been castrated.

The Facebook page says: “Please keep an eye out for him under sheds and bushes etc.

“The owner is desperate for any information.”

Lynn McColl posted on the page: “Thank goodness dad is back. I hope the wee one isn’t far behind.”