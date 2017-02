Two 16-year-old boys have been traced safe and well after going missing at the weekend.

Dwayne Mawdsley and Brad Kyle were last seen on Saturday evening.

Police issued an appeal today to help trace the boys, who were later found.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland can confirm that missing boys Dwayne Mawdsley and Brad Kyle have been traced safe and well this afternoon.

“Thank you for your assistance and concern.”