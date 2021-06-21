Search to find Dundee family of a man who died in Yorkshire

The search is on to find the Dundee family of an elderly man who has died in Yorkshire.

Kenneth David Brown was born in Clement Park on April 3, 1950.

He died on June 12 aged 70. At the time of his death he lived alone in Cleckheaton, a small town near Leeds.

Now his friend and neighbour Julie Goshawk has begun a search to find relatives who she hopes still live in Dundee.

Julie wants to give Ken’s family his belongings and find somewhere to scatter his ashes.

She said: “I just want to try to trace some of his family.

“Because he had no one else I arranged a simple cremation for him but I would love to be able to track down his family to pass on his ashes and also the few other belongings he had, in particular family photographs and his dad’s war medals.”

Julie said she had been able to piece together parts of Ken’s early life and she hoped she had enough to jog someone’s memory in Dundee.

Family tree

She said: “I’ve been able to piece together a bit of a family tree for him and I also have several photos which again I hope someone in Dundee will recognise.”

Julie said Ken’s dad was William Brown and his mum had been Janet Bogie Ramsey.

He had one brother who died before Ken was born.

His dad died in 1988 and Julie believes his mum died before him but she does not know the date.

His dad was born at 12 Balmore Street in Stobswell and the family lived at 5 Balmore Street. His granny was Margaret Smith who lived at 55 Dura Street.

Julie added: “I also have addresses for him in Mollison Street and in Finlarig Street in Fintry.”

Photos and medals

Julie said that among Ken’s possessions are his parents’ wedding photograph and his dad’s war time medals.

His dad worked for the Hydro Electric Board.

Ken went to Linlathen High School and also attended the Kingsway Technical College.

She said: “It would be such a shame if these just had to be thrown away.

“I would love to be able to pass them on.”

Julie said that she also hoped that if someone recognised Ken they would be able to suggest somewhere to scatter his ashes.

She said: “It would be great for example if we could find out where his parents were buried, or his brother who died before Ken was born.

“If none of that can happen I will take his to Glencoe with me in the next few weeks when I go to scatter my own parents ashes.”

Anyone who thinks they can help is asked to contact Julie via email at j.goshawk70@gmail.com