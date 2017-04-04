Search of River Tay to resume for ‘missing teenager’

A search for a teenager feared to have gone into the River Tay is expected to resume today.

A full-scale rescue operation was launched last night after a young person was reported to have been seen on the parapet of the Queen’s Bridge in Perth.

Police, firefighters, Broughty Ferry RNLI and the Coastguard helicopter were all involved in the search.

The person was described as young, around 14 or 15-years-old, wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up and dark trousers.

A Police Scotland spokesman said today that it was “highly likely” that the search would be resumed later.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue said they received a call out from police at 9.30pm.

He said that two water rescue units from Perth and Glenrothes were deployed. The search was called off at 12.05am.

No-one had been found at that point.

A spokesman for for the police added: “Anyone with information that could assist officers with their enquiries into this incident should contact Police Scotland on 101 or any police officer.”

Earlier in the day, a search of the river was also launched in Dundee. Clothing was found on the Tay Road Bridge sparking an operation to trace a woman.

Thankfully, the individual was traced safe and well.