Broughty Ferry RNLI volunteers were called into action after a call for person spotted in the water off Broughty Ferry beach.

The alarm was raised on Saturday night just after 7.30pm when a person was spotted in the water off the Barnhill Rock Garden area of Broughty beach.

The inshore lifeboat was launched with the assistance of a volunteer shore crew within six minutes.

The all-weather lifeboat Elizabeth of Glamis was launched a short time later to join the search.

Following an extensive search of the area no one was found.

Both lifeboats were stood down and returned to base at about 10pm, where they were made ready for any further call outs.