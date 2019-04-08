Search on for Dundee woman after the death of her dad, aged 52

A family are searching for a mystery woman from Dundee who they believe may be the long-lost daughter of their late father.

Nigel Humble died at his home in Whitby, Yorkshire, on March 23, aged 52, following a long battle with cancer and alcoholism.

Shortly before his death, he told his daughter Stacey Broadley he had been contacted by a woman named Rebecca, from Dundee, who claimed to be his long-lost daughter.

Nigel lived in Dundee in 1986, where he worked in a care home and had a relationship with a local woman, who is believed to have later had his child.

Stacey, 33, a kitchen assistant from Whitby, said she was curious about the prospect of having a sister she has never met and was keen to get in touch with Rebecca, who is thought to be in her early 30s.

“Up until a year ago, Nigel and myself rarely spoke,” said Stacey.

“When we did speak, he said he had this other daughter that I didn’t know about.

“He said the girl had been trying to get in touch with him but her letter went to the wrong address.

“When he finally got the letter last year, he said it was from a girl called Rebecca, whose mum had passed away in 2016 or 2017, and she thought he was her dad.

“She wasn’t much younger than me, so I think she was born in about 1986 or 1987, which was around the time he lived in Dundee.”

Stacey, who has two brothers and a sister through Nigel, said her mother and father broke up shortly after she was born.

It is thought that Nigel moved to Dundee after the relationship ended.

Stacey added: “Nigel and Rebecca were in touch over the phone and were going to meet up but I don’t know if they ever did.

“My uncle said Nigel met someone in Dundee while he was living there and she had ginger hair but I don’t know what her name was.

“Nigel said he didn’t even know that he had another daughter until she got in touch with him.”

Anyone who can help Stacey find Rebecca should email newdesk@eveningtelegraph.co.uk.