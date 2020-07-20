Search of River Tay stood down after reports that a man had been spotted ‘entering the water’

Coastguard crews carried out a search of the River Tay on Sunday following reports of a sighting of a man in the water.

Broughty Ferry’s inshore and all-weather lifeboat were called to the scene, near the Tay Road Bridge, along with Coastguard crews from Dundee, St Andrews and South Queensferry at around 5.15pm on Sunday.

Coastguard helicopter Rescue 151, from Inverness, also assisted the search.

A spokeswoman for the Coastguard said: “We received a call at 5.15pm, stating concern for a person in the water.

“The Broughty Ferry lifeboats, both the inshore and all-weather lifeboat, were tasked.

“Coastal rescue teams from Dundee, St Andrews and South Queensferry attended, as well as the Rescue 151 helicopter which came from Inverness.”

The spokeswoman added that the search was suspended at 8.50pm after no one was found.

A statement posted on Police Scotland’s Facebook page said: “Police Scotland are presently dealing with an incident on Tay Road Bridge, where a male was seen to enter the water.

“A rescue operation is now under way with numerous agencies.”