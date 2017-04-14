The owner of a missing Dundee dog has been left “disheartened” after crooks stole a hi-tech camera used to try to find the pet.

Bella, a 10-month-old Lakeland terrier, vanished while on a walk with her owner in Balgay Park on Saturday January 21.

Staff from Dundee City Council’s environmental services department and firefighters dug up part of Balgay Cemetery, while drones took to the skies, all in a bid to locate Bella.

However, more than two months on, she has yet to be returned to owner Sheila Gaughan.

Following her disappearance, £1,250 was raised by big-hearted Taysiders in an attempt to locate Bella.

Now, though, her determined owner has revealed one of the cameras used to track Bella’s movements has been stolen.

It is understood the front of the camera, used to detect motion, has been taken, leaving behind a battery pack.

Though other cameras used to try to locate Bella remain in place, the theft has left owner Sheila frustrated.

She said: “This is really disheartening, especially as the person who took it only took the front part, so it’s pretty useless to anyone but leaves us one camera down.

“Please, keep your eyes open for a discarded camera around Balgay area in case it was stolen for a prank and then thrown away.

“We are also happy to offer a reward for its return, no questions asked.

“It’s just frustrating, more than anything else.”

The news has been met with disgust by members of the public.

Expressing her anger, Elaine Irvine said: “That is disgusting — especially when everyone clubbed together and that wee dog needs to be found.

“I am appalled as everyone in Dundee knows why they would be where they were.

“Shame on you whoever you are.”

Arlene Dickson said: “Disgusting what some people will do, hope it’s found and Bella too.”

Though several sightings of Bella have been reported in recent weeks, she remains on the run.

Visit facebook.com/FIND-BELLA- 1873823116196929/ for the latest developments in the search.