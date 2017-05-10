Search on for man, 49, missing from North Sea rig

Rescue crews are searching in the North Sea to trace a missing man who could not be found on board a rig.

At around 9.20pm yesterday police received reports a man, 49, who had been working on the Noble Lloyd Noble installation, could not be located on board.

The rig is located in Mariner Field, around 90 miles east of Shetland.

Following initial searches of the installation, a search involving a rescue helicopter, the Coastguard, two supply vessels and a platform supply vessel began.

According to the Evening Express, Inspector Steve McEwan of Police Scotland said: “An extensive search of the rig itself and the water surrounding it is ongoing, led by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

“This involves the use of a search and rescue helicopter, two standby vessels and a platform supply vessel

“We are working closely with the companies involved and next of kin to keep them informed of any developments.”

A spokesman for Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said: “A UK Coastguard helicopter, an offshore support vessel and other vessels in the area searched overnight for a man missing off an offshore mobile drilling rig.

“The search was co-ordinated by the UK Coastguard.”