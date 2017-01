A woman who was reported missing in Dundee three days ago has been traced.

Kaitlyn Findlay was last seen on the city’s Blackness Road on Friday at 8pm.

Concern was growing as to the 18-year-old’s whereabouts sparking a police appeal.

However, a spokeswoman for the force confirmed she had since been found.

She said: “Police Scotland can confirm that Kaitlyn has been traced safe and well. Thank you for your assistance.”