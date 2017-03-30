Police have asked the public for help in tracing a Dundee man who has been reported missing.

Christopher Jones was last seen yesterday morning at about 9.45am in the Pitkerro Road area of the city.

The 42-year-old is said to have connections in Perth.

He is described as being six feet tall, of muscular build and has short dark hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a light-coloured baseball cap, a light blue-coloured jacket, a red t-shirt and blue jeans.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Anyone who knows Christopher, who also has connections to the Perth area, or anyone who has seen a man matching his description, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or speak to any officer.”