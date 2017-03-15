The search for a person spotted in the river under the Tay Road Bridge has been stood down without anybody found.

The Coastguard was informed by Police Scotland of the sighting at 11.45am today and teams spent three hours scouring the scene.

Both Broughty Ferry RNLI lifeboats were launched to assist with the Coastguard’s Carnoustie and St Andrews teams.

A coastguard helicopter was also deployed.

But a spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said the search was called off at around 2.45pm.

She said: “The search for the person reported missing was stood down following a thorough and comprehensive search that saturated the area.

“Nothing was found and there are no plans to search further at this stage as we are currently happy that no one was in the water.”