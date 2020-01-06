Search is on to find members for new coastguard team in Dundee

The search is on for volunteers to form a new coastguard team in Dundee.

HM Coastguard area commander Ross Greenhill has revealed the decision has been taken to create the new group in Dundee in response to the number of incidents they were asked to attend locally.

Mr Greenhill said: “We currently have coastguard stations at Carnoustie, St Andrew’s and Arbroath.

“However, the decision was taken that as we frequently have to attend incidents at the bridges on the Tay or at the riverside that it would be better to have a Dundee team to respond as quickly as possible.”

A building at the Stannergate is to be used for the base for the team in Dundee.

Mr Greenhill added: “We hope to recruit 11 volunteers to create a Dundee coastguard team.”

Anyone from any walk of life can join the team and become part of the volunteer crew operating out of Dundee.

A coastguard spokesman said: “From engineers to paramedics, joiners to drivers our Coastguard Rescue Officers come from all walks of life.

“However we all have one thing in common, when our pagers go off we are here to help people in their hour of need.”

There are more than 3000 volunteer Coastguard rescue officers based around the UK – and they are still recruiting volunteers.

The spokesman added: “All team members are trained in land search techniques and water safety and rescue, as well as first aid and communications amongst other skills.

“Depending on your local coastal environment, you could be given specialist training in rope rescue or mud rescue too.

“As a Coastguard Rescue Officer, you might also play an important part in educating children and adults on sea safety, and how they can ring 999 for the Coastguard if they get into trouble.”

The new Dundee station will cover an area from Carnoustie to Perth.

Recruitment is open from now until January 31.

Application by email request to area3@mcga.gov.uk.