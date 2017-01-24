Search goes on for missing dog at Dundee cemetery

A search for a missing dog resumed today at a Dundee cemetery.

Lakeland Terrier Bella disappeared on Saturday afternoon while out for a walk in Balgay Park with her owner Sheila Gaughan.

Firefighters and animal control officers began digging at Balgay Cemetery yesterday after sniffer dogs brought in to help with the search found the 10-month-old pooch’s trail came to an end in a network of tunnels on the Lochee Park side of Balgay Cemetery.

Teams used poles to determine the depth of the tunnels before digging down to see if they could find Bella.

The search was called off due to fading light but Brian Gilmour, senior environmental services manager with the council, said the search for Sheila’s trapped pet would continue.