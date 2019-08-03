Search for owner of lost ring that travelled from Carnoustie to Germany inside a jigsaw puzzle box

The hunt is on for the owner of a lost ring that managed to make its way from Tayside to Germany inside a jigsaw puzzle.

The mystery of the missing jewellery, which is described as “fairly valuable”, began in Carnoustie last Christmas.

Anke Daehmlow, 45, was visiting family in the town when she went into the For Carnoustie charity shop in the High Street.

She said; “I have a friend at home in Goslar, in Germany who loves doing jigsaws.

“I saw a 1,000-piece jigsaw of Covent Garden and thought it would be perfect for her.”

But when she handed her gift over, her friend discovered there was something even more valuable inside.

Anke contacted the charity shop and arranged that the next time she was visiting the town she would bring the ring back with her and hand it into the police.

She said: “I came back on July 20 and now the ring is in the safe keeping of the police.

“Hopefully the person who lost it sees this article and gets it back.”

The jewellery would have been worn by a woman and had a stone in it. There is also an engraving on it.

“If anyone recognises it as their’s they can describe it to the police and have it returned.”

She added: “I really hope we find its owner.

“I recently lost a ring at home for around five weeks.

“It wasn’t a valuable ring but it meant a lot to me and I know how upset I was to have lost it.

“Someone somewhere is maybe really upset at their loss but I’d love them to know the ring is safely back in Carnoustie, via my hometown in Germany.”

Marie Kiernan, manager of the charity shop, said: “We sometimes have people return things that they have found in something they have bought from the shop, but we have never had a story like this before.

“It’s wonderful that Anke and her friend were so honest about this and hopefully the ring can be returned to its rightful owner.”

A spokesman for police said the owner could claim the ring by calling 101 or going to the lost property office at Bell Street, Dundee.