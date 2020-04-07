Search for missing Dundee man Allan Smeaton continues as police carry out door-to-door appeals

Police are continuing to search the north-east of Dundee for missing man Allan Smeaton more than one week after he was last seen.

Officers have issued a renewed appeal to trace the 49-year-old after he was last seen in The Elms and The Cedars in Whitfield at 3am on Saturday March 28.

It is understood he is being treated as a “high risk” missing person.

He had made his way to the area from Ballindean Place, Douglas, and had been in the vicinity of Ninewells Hospital shortly beforehand.

When last seen, he had been carrying an orange plastic bag and wearing a beige fleece with a blue hooded top underneath, blue jeans and light blue trainers.

He is approximately 5’7″ and slim, with short grey hair.

Police also carried out door-to-door appeals in Whitfield today, handing posters bearing Allan’s likeness to local residents and asking them to call if they had any information.

Searches had been carried out in The Elms last week and in the wooded area next to it known locally as Tarzan’s Island.

On Monday, officers also carried out searches in the vicinity of Baldovie Recycling Centre and Drumgeith Road.

A police spokeswoman confirmed this activity was linked to the search for the missing man.

In a video appeal posted on Facebook seen over 23,000 times, Sergeant Jill Dolan said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Allan, as are his friends and family.

“We ask all members of the public to check any outbuildings, sheds or garages.

“We’re also encouraging people to contact 101 or approach any police officer if you have any information pertaining to Allan’s whereabouts.”

In a statement issued through police, Allan’s family have once again restated their desire to see him home safe.

They said: “Allan, if you are reading this we need you to come home.

“Everyone is missing you, we need to know that you are safe and well. Please make contact with us or the police.

“You’re not in any trouble and we just want to know that you’re safe.”