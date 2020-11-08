Search for missing Broughty Ferry pensioner

A full scale search of the Angus and Dundee coastline is currently being carried out for a missing pensioner.

Police, HM Coastguard and Broughty Ferry lifeboat crews have been searching the area around Broughty Ferry and Monifieth since the early hours of this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Dundee are appealing for assistance in tracing Jack Greenway, aged 77 years, who has reported missing from the Broughty Ferry area of Dundee.

“Jack was last seen on Saturday, November 7 at 11pm at The Esplanade, Broughty Ferry, Dundee.

“Jack is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall with white hair, white beard, of slim build and was last seen possibly wearing dark pyjamas.

“Residents in the Broughty Ferry area and the surrounding area are requested to check any sheds/outbuildings.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number PS-20201108-0323.”

Mr Greenway is a retired geography teacher who taught at Menzieshill High School.

Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched just after 4.30am and are helping search the area along with coastguard helicopter and coastguard crews from Dundee and Arbroath.

A spokeswoman from HM Coastguard said: “Coastguard crews, including a helicopter are currently assisting police in this search for a missing person.”