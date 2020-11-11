Search for missing Broughty Ferry pensioner Jack Greenway continues into fourth day

Police are continuing to search for a Broughty Ferry pensioner who has been missing for almost four days.

Officers are continuing with their efforts to trace 77-year-old Jack Greenway, who disappeared from his home on Broughty Ferry’s Esplanade at 11pm on Saturday wearing only his pyjamas.

The weather since Mr Greenway went missing has been foggy and wet, leading to concerns for his welfare.

Despite an exhaustive search of the Esplanade, beach and surrounding areas there has still been no trace of him.

Police confirmed that their search, which has also involved HM Coastguard, Broughty Ferry lifeboat crews and members of the local community, is continuing this morning.

Many former pupils of Mr Greenway, who taught at Menzieshill High School and Harris Academy, have expressed their concern at his disappearance, describing him as the best teacher “they ever had”.

Police have renewed their appeal for any information that might help with their search efforts.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are continuing our efforts to trace Jack Greenway, 77, who has been reported missing from his home in Broughty Ferry.

“Jack was last seen on Saturday November 7 at 11pm at the Esplanade.

“He is described as a white male, 5ft 8in tall with white hair, white beard, of slim build and was last seen possibly wearing dark pyjamas.

“He is local to Broughty Ferry and is a keen walker along the Esplanade and surrounding areas.

Sergeant Richard Grieve from Longhaugh Police Office said: “The local community in Broughty Ferry have been of great assistance to us in our efforts to trace Mr Greenway, with people checking their sheds and outbuildings, sharing our appeal, and also looking for him when they are out and about.

“While we are very appreciative of this, and we would ask everyone in the Broughty Ferry, Barnhill and Monifieth areas to keep an eye out for him, please ensure you stay safe when doing do.

“If you believe you have seen Mr Greenway since Saturday night or have any other information that could help us find him, please call us on 101. Our reference is incident 0323 of 8th November.”