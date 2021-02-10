Police are hoping to speak to a man seen pulling a trolley after a break-in at commercial premises in Dundee.

The break-in took place some time between 6.10pm and 7.20pm on Monday at a business on Fairfield Street.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to a man seen walking between Old Glamis Road, Clepington Road and Strathmartine Road between 7.20pm and 8.30pm pulling a trolley.

The trolley contained work tools believed to be stolen from the property.

The man is described as being around 5ft 10in tall and of average build.

He was wearing a dark coloured cap, dark coloured hooded top with the hood pulled up, grey trousers, dark gloves and shoes.

Anyone with information or who may have seen a man around this time is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0416 of 8 February.