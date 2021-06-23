Search for Broughty Ferry woman last seen on Ben Nevis

Police are searching for a Broughty Ferry woman last seen at the top of Ben Nevis.

Sarah Buick has not been seen or heard from since scaling Britain’s highest summit at around 5am on Tuesday.

The keen walker climbed to the summit from the Lower Falls area of Glen Nevis, in Fort William, to the South of Ben Nevis.

An appeal was launched late last night after the 25-year-old failed to contact friends or family.

Sarah – described as being around 5ft 3ins tall – may have walked to other locations after her summit of Ben Nevis, or intended to return using a similar route to descend to Glen Nevis, Highlands and Islands Police Division have explained.

Inspector Nick Hough, of Fort William police office, said they were becoming “increasingly concerned” for Sarah, last seen wearing a light green jacket and carrying an orange rucksack.

He added: “As time goes on we are becoming increasingly concerned for Sarah.

“She is an experienced walker and often makes trips alone, but it is very unlike her to be out of contact with friends and family for this length of time.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Ben Nevis or Glen Nevis area over the last 36 hours and has seen anything which may help our searches to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2741 of June 22.