Search for Dundee woman missing since Hogmanay

An appeal has been launched to help track down a missing Dundee woman who has not been seen for four days.

Rachael Morrison was last seen shorty before midnight on Hogmanay.

The 39-year-old, who stays in the city centre area, is described as being white, 5ft 6in of heavy build with blonde hair which was worn in a bun.

When she was last seen, Rachael was wearing a green parka jacket, a black t-shirt with lion design, jeans and tan-coloured ankle boots.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The woman was last seen at about 11.30pm on December 31.

“She was reported missing from the Burnside Mill area of Dundee.

“Inquiries are still on-going and the situation will be reviewed this morning.”

If anyone has any information on said missing person, please contact 101 or go to any local police station.