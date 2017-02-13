Search on for Dundee man, 34, missing since Thursday

Police are searching for Dundee man Kenneth Mason, 34, who was last seen at 11.20am on Thursday.

He is described as 5ft 7ins, having short brown hair, of medium build and wearing black tracksuit bottoms, black jumper and white trainers.

Posting on Tayside Police’s Facebook page, Michelle Smith wrote: “I saw him Friday mid morning. He was going into the Overgate at the Boots doorway. Hope this helps finding him.”

On the same page, Rikki Mason posted: “I stay in Edinburgh, he hasn’t showed up or been in contact at all but if he is okay I know he will contact as he always does.”

Any sightings of Kenneth should be reported to Police Scotland on 101 or to the nearest police station.