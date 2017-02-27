The search for an 18-year-old man reported to have fallen from a cliff is continuing.

The alarm was raised after Ralph Smith, also known as Ralphie Duffy, from Dundee fell from the edge at the Angus beauty sport on Saturday at about 1pm.

A multi-agency search operation involving a coastguard helicopter, rescue teams and lifeboat crews was in the area.

The search was stood down on Sunday evening after no sightings were reported over the weekend.

Today, Chief Inspector David McIntosh said specialist teams from Police Scotland have been drafted in to the search.

He said “We have carried out extensive multi-agency searches of the coastline for Ralph over the weekend and these will continue today, with support from the Police Scotland Air Support Unit and specialist Police Scotland Search Teams.

“On Saturday, Ralph was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and blue and red trainers and he is described as being five feet, one inch in height, with short black hair and blue eyes.

“We know Arbroath Cliffs continues to be a popular area for walking and whilst we ask the public to report any information that could assist us with our search for Ralph, please be mindful of your own safety and do not put yourself in any danger.

“Our specialist search teams have the appropriate training and equipment to carry out searches of the water and coastline. If you have any information, please contact 101 or speak to any police officer.”