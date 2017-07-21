Searches and extensive inquiries are continuing today with a focus on Montrose to trace Graeme Leslie, who has been reported missing from his home at St Cyrus.

The 62-year-old was reported missing to police after he was last spoken to by his family in Dundee on Friday, July 14.

It is understood he may have been seen at his home at Scotston Place during Monday, July 17, by neighbours.

Following assistance from the public, there have been potential sightings of Mr Leslie in the Montrose High Street area on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mr Leslie is known to frequent licensed premises in the Montrose and Dundee areas.

He is described as being around 5ft 1, of a stocky build, wears glasses and has a tattoo on his right forearm.

Inspector Megan Heathershaw, who is leading the search, said: “It has now been one week since Mr Leslie spoke to his family and, despite several sightings, we have yet to confirm his whereabouts.

“I would also appeal to Mr Leslie directly to get in touch with us if he sees this appeal. It is crucial we ensure you are safe and well.

“Searches involving specialist police officers will continue in the St Cyrus area today, with officers from both North East Division and Tayside carrying out extensive inquiries in the Montrose area in particular following possible sightings.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who have assisted us already with our appeal. To anyone else with information, please contact Police on 101 as soon as possible if you think you can help.”