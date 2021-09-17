Search continues for missing St Andrews pensioner last seen on Wednesday

A second appeal has been issued as the search continues for a pensioner missing from St Andrews who was last seen on Wednesday.

Initially Paul Johnson, 74, was last seen around 10pm on Wednesday September 15 at his home in the Hay Fleming Avenue area of St Andrews.

Police say inquiries have now established he was seen at around 10.45pm on Wednesday in Hepburn Gardens in the Lawhead Road East area, also in St Andrews.

He has not been seen since this time and police searches have continued for the 74-year-old, including with support from a helicopter.

In a second appeal, police urged anyone who had information to come forward as they continue their search.

Inspector Murray Gibson of Police Scotland said: “It is completely out of character for Paul to be out of contact with family for as long as this and we are growing increasingly concerned about his wellbeing as time passes.

“It is believed he left home to go for a walk but has not returned home.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Paul at any time since 10pm on Wednesday to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“Anyone who believes they may have seen Paul or who has any information which could help trace him is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0266 of September 16.”

Paul is described as being around 5ft 9in tall and of slim build with grey hair.

He was last known to be wearing a blue rain jacket and light coloured walking trousers.